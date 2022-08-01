Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rises By 34.4%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the June 30th total of 1,605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 696.2 days.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $4.58 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENRFF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.