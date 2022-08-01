Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Grows By 28.6%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 69.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Stock Performance
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.