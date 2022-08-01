Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Rises By 51.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $196,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

