Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Rises By 33.3%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $126.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.50. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

