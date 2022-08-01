Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Declines By 23.8%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

GH Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GHRS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,655. GH Research has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

