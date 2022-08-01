Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Drops By 22.4%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HDELY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($69.39) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

