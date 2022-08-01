Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Grows By 41.9%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,000.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.96) to GBX 1,194 ($14.39) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.37) to GBX 1,067 ($12.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.20.

HCXLF remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

