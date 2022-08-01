Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Rises By 73.8%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.1 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

HMLSF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

