Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Rises By 49.8%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Indaptus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 19,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at $119,333.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

