Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Drops By 32.9%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Informa has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.33) to GBX 710 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $720.00.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

