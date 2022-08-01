Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 27.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 801,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
