Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Decreases By 27.1%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 801,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,489,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 657,317 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,371,000.

