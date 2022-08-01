Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 56.9%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,525. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

