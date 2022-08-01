Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Declines By 41.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,013,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. 2,182,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

