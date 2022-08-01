Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declines By 45.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 30,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.