Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Increases By 27.2%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBGUF remained flat at $53.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $53.00.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
