Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Declines By 31.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. 36,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,298. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.