Short Interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Decreases By 23.2%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

