Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Decreases By 43.5%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSD Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.83. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,587. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

