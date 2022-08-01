Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Rises By 29.2%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.1 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF remained flat at $44.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.
About Neste Oyj
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIF)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.