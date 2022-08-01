Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Rises By 29.2%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.1 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIF remained flat at $44.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

