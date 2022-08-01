Short Interest in Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Rises By 47.1%

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,246,205. Net Savings Link has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

