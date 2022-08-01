Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Drops By 25.2%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 5.1 %

NHYDY traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. 84,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading

