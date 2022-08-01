Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Grows By 41.5%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE NMZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.