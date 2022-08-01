Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Grows By 41.5%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 329,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NMZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 66.6% during the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 76,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 342.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 478,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

