Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Drops By 33.3%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

