Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Increases By 48.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 652,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.33. 13,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

