Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Grows By 30.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.32. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $31.54.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
