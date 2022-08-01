Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Grows By 30.1%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.32. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Stories

