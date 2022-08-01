Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Increases By 29.5%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.3 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHF remained flat at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
