Short Interest in Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Expands By 52.4%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.1 days.
Shares of Piaggio & C. stock remained flat at 2.48 during trading on Monday. Piaggio & C. has a twelve month low of 2.26 and a twelve month high of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 2.51.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.
