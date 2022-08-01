Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Rises By 32.1%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TARA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

