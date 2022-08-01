Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Decreases By 39.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TLSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.75. 28,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,916. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Further Reading

