Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Grows By 27.2%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

