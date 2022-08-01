Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Grows By 27.2%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.