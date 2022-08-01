Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Declines By 38.2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 271,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,742. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
