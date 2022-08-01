Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Decreases By 29.0%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 306,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Zepp Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Zepp Health stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. 50,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.42 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.