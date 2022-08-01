Sicart Associates LLC Has $5.19 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

