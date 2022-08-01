Sicart Associates LLC Has $8.85 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,783 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for about 2.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 192,563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $50.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

