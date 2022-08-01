Sicart Associates LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

FSM opened at $2.85 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

