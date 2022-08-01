Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 2.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

