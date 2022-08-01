Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %

FNV stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $122.38 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

