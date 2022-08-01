Sicart Associates LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 4.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.80 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

