Sidoti Lowers HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Neutral

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. HNI has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

