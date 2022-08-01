Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. 1,603,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,748,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after acquiring an additional 511,536 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

