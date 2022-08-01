Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT stock opened at $270.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.66. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

