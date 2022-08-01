Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $241,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,239.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 309,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $7,537,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,292,520 shares in the company, valued at $318,156,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $93.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

