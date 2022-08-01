Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

