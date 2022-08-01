Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

