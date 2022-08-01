Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,546,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 445,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $28.72 on Monday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

