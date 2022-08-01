SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.
SITE Centers Trading Down 1.2 %
SITC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 1,635,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
