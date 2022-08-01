SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

SITC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 1,635,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

