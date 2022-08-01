SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,300 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,046. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

