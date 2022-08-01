Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $28,555.49 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $28,555.49 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 84.7% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

