Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $28,555.49 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $28,555.49 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 84.7% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
