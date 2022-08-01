Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 3%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Featured Stories

