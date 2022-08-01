Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 3%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Solitron Devices Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.
Solitron Devices Company Profile
Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solitron Devices (SODI)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.