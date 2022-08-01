Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 65.6% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 24.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SONM opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $7.35.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
See Also
