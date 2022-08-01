Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 65.6% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,300 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 24.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SONM opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Hao Peter Liu purchased 952,381 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,288.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Hao Peter Liu purchased 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Wang purchased 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,699,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,665. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

